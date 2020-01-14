Fakhar Zaman believes Qalandars can win PSL 2020

Left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman has said that his side, Lahore Qalandars, would lift the trophy in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Despite the Qalandars finishing last in all four seasons, the batsman was confident that his team would pull through to win this year’s title.

"I'm hopeful that we will perform well in the PSL and we will finish on top in the league. We didn’t do well in past but we are hopeful of a better result this year," said Fakhar in a video message.

"We are led by a new and young captain this season and I’m confident that we will start the league with confidence and passion," he added.

Furthermore, the 29-year-old requested fans to cheer the team on.

Meanwhile, batsmen Jaahid Ali and Mohammad Faizan, who were part of the Qalandars’ Player Development Program have also hoped for a good show by their team.

"Our squad looks good and I’m confident that we will win the league this time," said Jaahid Ali, who was picked by Qalandars in the Silver category.

"I request all the fans to support Qalandars this season and we will try not to let them down," said Mohammad Faizan, who was picked in the emerging category.