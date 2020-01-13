close
Tue Jan 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 13, 2020

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid walk arm in arm after reunion: Pictures inside

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 13, 2020

Zayn Malik and super model Gigi Hadid has taken the internet by storm with their latest pictures  in which they are seen  arm in arm.

Reports regarding their patch-up emerged recently when they were spotted together. 

According to the reports, the singer had joined his ladylove  for her mother's birthday.

Fans of both the celebrities were excited to see the lovebirds together a year after their breakup.

Pictures: Dailymail

In the latest pictures that emerged on Sunday ,  Gigi and Zayn Malik are seen walking arm in arm in New York.

According to Daily Mail they were celebrating Zayn's birthday a day after the model's mother's big day.


Latest News

More From Entertainment