Eshal Fayaz reacts to rumours regarding marriage with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eshal Fayaz on Saturday rejected the rumours regarding her marriage with renowned writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.
She released a video to clarify the nature of her relationship with the writer of drama "Mere Paas Tum Ho".
"There is no truth in rumours that are doing the rounds since yesterday. I haven't got married to anyone, I am very much single.’’
Calling the rumours about her marriage with the writer fake, she said "My relationship with Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is that of one between an actor and a director, nothing more than that”.
She said nobody has the right to spread fake news about anyone "without even knowing them".
"So this is fake news. I am working on dramas and films, and will let you know whenever I decide to get married to anyone. For now, I have no plans with regard to marriage and just focused on my work.”
Eshal Fayaz on Saturday rejected the rumours regarding her marriage with renowned writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.
She released a video to clarify the nature of her relationship with the writer of drama "Mere Paas Tum Ho".
"There is no truth in rumours that are doing the rounds since yesterday. I haven't got married to anyone, I am very much single.’’
Calling the rumours about her marriage with the writer fake, she said "My relationship with Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is that of one between an actor and a director, nothing more than that”.
She said nobody has the right to spread fake news about anyone "without even knowing them".
"So this is fake news. I am working on dramas and films, and will let you know whenever I decide to get married to anyone. For now, I have no plans with regard to marriage and just focused on my work.”