Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s staggering net worth will blow you away

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sent shock waves within the British royal family after they announced their decision of stepping down as senior members and moving to Canada.

While this is no hidden secret, that when it comes to the royal family, money and fortune is in abundance. Forbes in 2017, reported that the family as a whole is worth $88 billion. However, how much is the actual worth of Meghan and Harry? Read on to find out:

Meghan Markle’s net worth

Meghan Markle’s wealth is accredited to her former career as a successful actress in Los Angeles. The former Suits star, who played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane, is worth a whipping $2.2 million based on the salary she earned for Suits, according to Forbes. Prior to marrying Harry, Meghan also featured in movies like Remember Me and ran her own lifestyle blog, The Tig, all of which contributed to her wealth massively.

Did you know Harry is as rich as his brother Prince William?

Contrary to popular belief, Prince Harry is as affluent as his elder brother, Prince William. As per Money in May 2019, the Duke of Sussex’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $25 million and $40 million.

Both Harry and William have inherited money from their mother, Princess Diana, and from the Queen Mother, their great-grandmother. It is also said that Harry inherited a bit more than William from their great-grandmother because he isn't the future king.

Forbes also went on to reveal that Princess Diana gave $10 million to her sons, which they received as annual dividends worth about $450,000 per year until 30 years of their age.

Moreover, Harry’s income also comes from the Duchy of Cornwall, which covers Prince Charles, his wife, his sons and their growing families' expenses, having assets worth $1.3 billion.

Not only this, Harry also earned a salary from his time as a British Army captain, where Town & Country reported he made around $50,000 per year.