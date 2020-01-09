Justin Bieber says winning battle against disease

LOS ANGELES: Pop megastar Justin Bieber has revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

25-year-old Canadian singer, in a post on Instagram, said he will address his struggle with the illness, which is contracted through a tick bite, in a YouTube documentary.



"It´s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever," said the pop superstar



The artist, on his Instagram page, wrote that people had suggested he looked like he was "on meth", adding "they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health".

He said he was getting "the right treatment" to help address the disease, and that more would be revealed in an upcoming YouTube documentary.





Bieber thanked his fans for supporting his new song "Yummy," released last week.



Bieber was discovered by talent scouts as a young teenager after posting videos of himself singing on YouTube and quickly shot to superstardom. He has since won several MTV awards, Billboard Music awards and a Grammy, among others.



In a lengthy Instagram post, he reflected on how child stardom triggered depression and a lack of humility that led to drug abuse and his becoming "resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry."



"I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that i had become," he wrote.

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through infected ticks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, joint aches and a "bull´s-eye" rash that occurs in 70 to 80 percent of infections.