close
Sat Jan 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 4, 2020

Watch: Justin Bieber's 'Yummy' music video is out now

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 04, 2020

Justice Bieber has released official video of his new single "Yummy".

It is the  25-year-old singer's first solo single in four years.

As the 25-year-old singer dropped his latest track Yummy, fans couldn’t help but notice that it is all about his wife Hailey Baldwin and the couple's  happy married life.

The Babay singer   took to social media to make the announcement about the video. 

Bieber's announcement of the video release took the fans' excitement to new level as more than 300,000 people had liked his Instagram video within few minutes after it was shared.


View this post on Instagram

#yummy official music video out now

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on


Latest News

More From Entertainment