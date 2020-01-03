Todrick Hall lavishes love on Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES: Todrick Hall has spilled the beans about his friendship with the pop superstar Taylor swift, saying being friends with the singer is one of his "favourite things he's done".



The singer,34, in conversation with a publication, said that he was grateful he could help her learn to 'use her voice' for good causes, such as in support of the LGBT community.



Todrick elaborated on the experience of how he helped Taylor realise that using her voice is a humongous instrument that is able to change the minds of those who, without her, may have never looked at gay people as actual people.



The Greatest Dancer judge further said: "I can't help but take a little bit of ownership of the fact that I helped her realise how powerful it would be for her to make a statement like that."

When asked how he broached the topic with Taylor, Todrick said, "She was talking one day about having kids and I asked her what she would do if her child was to tell her that they were gay."

The singer revealed that she looked at him with the impression 'then they would be gay. That would be no big deal. It's not something that I would think about. I would love them and support them with whatever they wanted to do'.