Humayun Saeed kicks off 2020 by performing Umrah

MAKKAH: Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed, who's being admired for his performance in Merey Pass Tum Ho, has kicked off the decade by performing Umrah with wife and sister in law.

The renowned actor of Pakistan's entertainment industry has shared a photo of himself from the Holy city of Makkah, on Instagram and Twitter.

Expressing his feelings after offering Umrah, the eminent personality of showbiz said: "Always wished to begin my new year at this most sacred place. Alhamdulillah, my wish came true this year. Bidding farewell to 2019 and welcoming 2020 with prayers and best wishes for all of you and our beloved Pakistan. May Allah bless us all with his infinite mercy and fill the next year and every year after with prosperity, love, peace and lots of happiness for all of us. Happy new year! I pray that 2020 is better for each and every one of us. Ameen"





A number of friends, admirers and celebs have felicitated him. Humayun had a successful 2019, with his drama Merey Pass Tum Ho . He has been praised by fans and critics alike for his role as Danish.