Port Qasim Customs Collectorate's revenue up 23.2pc over last year

The Model Customs Collectorate of Port Qasim has surpassed its total half-yearly revenue target for July-December 2019 by 106.44 percent, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

The total collection for July-December stood at Rs 328.303 billion as against the target of Rs 307.165 billion, which is 106.44 percent of the assigned target and 23.19 percent higher than the Rs 266.503 billion collection over the corresponding period last year, it said.

The customs duty collection during first six months of current financial year registered an increase of 16.65 percent, amounting to Rs103.356 billion as compared to the collection of Rs88.606 billion in the same period in 2018, the statement said.

Similarly, in the same period, Sales Tax collection increased from Rs144.453 billion to Rs191.384 billion and Federal Excise Duty from Rs2.311 billion to Rs3.1219 billion, it further added.