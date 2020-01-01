Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to arrive in Islamabad for day-long visit

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Thursday for a day-long visit , according to a statement issued by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) envoy.

The crown prince is expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior officials.

The envoy was quoted as saying that the trip will focus on strengthening “the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries".

The announcement comes after the crown prince met Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on December 14. The two had discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Last year, Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Pakistan and held a one-on-one meeting with PM Imran, followed by delegation-level talks.

Also read: UAE ambassador pens heartfelt letter on Pakistan



This is the second visit by an Arab leader to the country in just two weeks. Last month, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud had come to Pakistan for a day-long visit amidst tense nerves after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Riyadh had issued economic threats to Pakistan to pressurise it into withdrawing from a gathering of leaders from Islamic nations in Malaysia.