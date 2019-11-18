UAE ambassador pens heartfelt letter on Pakistan

United Arab Emirates Ambassador in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi fondly spoke of his stay in Pakistan, saying the country’s human potential sets it apart as it is blessed with highly talented people.

The UAE ambassador expressed his opinion on Pakistan in a heartfelt post to a foreign publication Arab News, where he said that he has deeply enjoyed the hospitality during his stay in the ‘brotherly nation’.

The ambassador wrote that Pakistan despite its potential and scenic views, battled hard against terrorism and extremism — a solution to which he deems is tolerance.

Defining tolerance, Alzaabi said that it is an amalgamation of respect, humanity, coexistence and openness to different cultures.

“Given prevailing circumstances, tolerance has become more important than ever, and keeping this in view, the United Arab Emirates has taken many steps to promote it on a national, regional and global level. The founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan left behind a legacy of noble values such as equality, tolerance and charity,” he stated.

He said that in a historic move, the UAE established the ministry of tolerance and even termed 2019 as the “Year of Tolerance”.

Calling the UAE an exemplary case, the envoy to Islamabad said that the UAE has attracted more than nine million people from hundreds of nationalities around the world and built an open society.

“Earlier this year, Pope Francis paid a visit to the UAE, and during his stay, His Eminence, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, considered a main Islamic reference at one of the world’s leading Islamic institutions, also visited. Together, the two religious leaders signed the ‘Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,’ which sends a strong message for hope and peace to the entire world,” he wrote.

The government of Dubai also launched the International Institute of Tolerance to promote tolerance on a regional and global level, he said, adding: “The institute will focus on encouraging open dialogue and highlighting the honest and peaceful essence of Islam against extremism, fanaticism and intellectual repression.”

UAE’s premier and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum led patronage to the World Tolerance Summit to bring together the global leaders, envoys and change-makers to celebrate diversity, said the UAE ambassador.