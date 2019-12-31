close
Tue Dec 31, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 31, 2019

Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls over fake news

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 31, 2019
Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls over fake blog post. Photo: Show Biz Cheat Sheet

Kim Kardashian slammed a publication for spreading false news of her gifting her six-year-old daughter North, a bloody shirt worn by former President John F. Kennedy on the day he was assassinated in 1963, as a Christmas gift.

A fan called out Refinery29 on Monday for creating fake news and presenting a photo which was curated to look like it came from Kim Kardashian's Instagram.

The fan wrote, “I AM SCREAMING someone tweeted as a joke that Kim Kardashian gifted North JFK’s bloody shirt and Refinery29 wrote about it as if it were true????” with a highlighted excerpt stating, “What is North West going to do with JFK’s bloody shirt? And why isn’t it in a museum?”

Kim immediately fired back against the news calling it 'fake'. She wrote, “WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted.”

A statement above the article stated, “This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed,” 

The joke seemed to have originally stemmed from Kanye and Kim buying their daughter North a MJ jacket. 

