Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls over fake news

Kim Kardashian slammed a publication for spreading false news of her gifting her six-year-old daughter North, a bloody shirt worn by former President John F. Kennedy on the day he was assassinated in 1963, as a Christmas gift.
A fan called out Refinery29 on Monday for creating fake news and presenting a photo which was curated to look like it came from Kim Kardashian's Instagram.
The fan wrote, “I AM SCREAMING someone tweeted as a joke that Kim Kardashian gifted North JFK’s bloody shirt and Refinery29 wrote about it as if it were true????” with a highlighted excerpt stating, “What is North West going to do with JFK’s bloody shirt? And why isn’t it in a museum?”
Kim immediately fired back against the news calling it 'fake'. She wrote, “WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted.”
A statement above the article stated, “This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed,”
The joke seemed to have originally stemmed from Kanye and Kim buying their daughter North a MJ jacket.
