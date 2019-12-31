Orlando Bloom's cute video exchange with Katy Perry's family warms hearts

A cute video exchange between Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's family recently surfaced and warmed the hearts of fans.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bloom's relationship with Katy Perry's family was revealed. The video features Bloom donning a skintight camouflage shirt playing a game of Taboo.

The video features a hilarious exchange as the pair's family can be seen in hilarious amazement, sitting on the couch while Bloom goes nose to nose with Katy's family.

During a playful fight over the game, one of Perry's relatives can be heard telling the international star, "First of all, you're from a different country! Do you even have a visa to be here?"

Bloom's response came with him repeating, "too late, too late, too late, too late", seemingly failing to control his laughter.

Adding to the fun, another family member could be heard saying, "Why do you think he's marrying her?" Perry shared the exchange on her Instagram account with the caption, "Happy holidays with the fam."

Orlando Bloom was recently part of an interview where he candidly discussed his future plans with Katy Perry.

Speaking to The Mirror, Bloom revealed his wish for having kids with Katy Perry. He was quoted saying, "Listen, I love kids, I love that she is great with kids and it would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. I mean, she's like a kid so she's unbelievable to kids."