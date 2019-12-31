Prince William to surprise Kate Middleton with birthday celebrations

With New Years just across the corner, it seems Prince William has plans to kick start the year with merry and delight. His plans feature a surprise for his Duchess and Queen-to-be on her birthday.

The couple's mini-getaway seems to feature their kids as a highlight for the occasion.

A source close to the British crown revealed Prince William's plans, stating, “Now, William wants to whisk their family away from it all on a no-expenses-spared trip to Mustique as a surprise for Kate. A big surprise!”

The source revealed the young Prince's plans in detail, down to the venue and offered amenities. They stated, “They’ll stay in a $15 million, seven-bedroom mansion with an infinity pool, private chef, screening room, gym and tennis court. William wants to ensure they get quality alone time as a couple, so he’s organizing spa treatments, a diving trip and surfing lessons for two.”

According to the report by the source, there is much for their children to enjoy as well, “George and Charlotte love Mustique — building sandcastles, swimming in the ocean, snorkeling and going on nature tours are just a few of their favorite activities,” the source went on, adding: “And now that Louis is a bit older, he can get involved, too.”







