Sharon Stone gets blocked on dating app Bumble: Here's why

Actress Sharon Stone on Monday said she has been removed from dating app Bumble for impersonating herself.

The 61-year-old actor said her profile was reported by numerous users for being fake.

She tweeted "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! [email protected], is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive ."

The "Basic Instinct" actor also shared a screenshot of a message on her Bumble account saying it had been suspended.

The actor who has three sons recently told People magazine that she is "no longer hoping" for a partner.

"I think somewhere in the back of your mind you think maybe one day you won't be a single parent. Then, eventually you realize, I think it's better. I'm no longer hoping for someone," said Stone.

Fans, however, have appreciated Stone for being a dating app user.