Sharon Stone gets blocked on dating app Bumble: Here's why

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Actress Sharon Stone on Monday said she has been removed from dating app Bumble for impersonating herself.
The 61-year-old actor said her profile was reported by numerous users for being fake.
She tweeted "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! [email protected], is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive ."
The "Basic Instinct" actor also shared a screenshot of a message on her Bumble account saying it had been suspended.
The actor who has three sons recently told People magazine that she is "no longer hoping" for a partner.
"I think somewhere in the back of your mind you think maybe one day you won't be a single parent. Then, eventually you realize, I think it's better. I'm no longer hoping for someone," said Stone.
Fans, however, have appreciated Stone for being a dating app user.
Actress Sharon Stone on Monday said she has been removed from dating app Bumble for impersonating herself.
The 61-year-old actor said her profile was reported by numerous users for being fake.
She tweeted "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! [email protected], is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive ."
The "Basic Instinct" actor also shared a screenshot of a message on her Bumble account saying it had been suspended.
The actor who has three sons recently told People magazine that she is "no longer hoping" for a partner.
"I think somewhere in the back of your mind you think maybe one day you won't be a single parent. Then, eventually you realize, I think it's better. I'm no longer hoping for someone," said Stone.
Fans, however, have appreciated Stone for being a dating app user.