Channing Tatum desperate to find love, joins dating app after split with Jessie J

Channing Tatum is eager to find love back in his love as the Step Up actor recently joined a dating app after breaking up with ladylove Jessie J.

The 39-year-old actor has reportedly sought the help of a celebrity dating app titled 'Raya' in his quest of finding a soulmate.

According to Us Weekly, Channing referenced some of his past professions in his online bio on the dating app. He even poked some fun at his resume and wrote on his profile: “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.”

Channing Tatum and Jessie J parted ways in November after dating for almost a year and as per sources the former couple bears no grudges whatsoever.

“He is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be traveling a lot in the coming months,” an insider revealed. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy,” it added.

Meanwhile, another source revealed, “He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible, which means he needs to be around when he isn’t traveling for his own work.”