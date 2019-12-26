Demi Lovato’s personal growth symbolized in new tattoo after split with boyfriend Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato is already making progress on the personal front after split with her boyfriend Austin Wilson.



On Christmas Eve, the Heart Attack singer went to celebrity artist Alessandro Capozzi and got a brand new tattoo which is an emblem of self-discovery.

Lovato’s latest ink comprises an angel, who is being held up by three birds with her own wings fading away.

The master-piece has been titled “Divine Feminine Destruction Effect XVIII” by Capozzi.

“We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit,” Capozzi wrote on Instagram alongside an image of the tattoo, which is located just below Lovato’s neck.

He explained: “The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness.”



Meanwhile Lovato opined, "Thank you so much, it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented."



