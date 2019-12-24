Joker director reacts to Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies

Months after Martin Scorsese criticized Marvel's superhero movies, Joker director Todd Philips has opened up about what he thinks of the criticism.

Scorsese recently found himself in trouble when he went on to say that superhero movies were "not cinema".



Todd Phillips, the director of Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker, agrees to what Scorcese said. According to AceShowbiz, the director said he accepts Scorsese was making a fair point. The director, however, fell short of explaining whether he fully agrees to what Scorsese said.

He was speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's directors roundtable chat.

"Marty got a lot of heat for that (what he said), but I understand it fully. We were struggling to get 'Joker' made, which sounds funny because it exists in the superhero world, but it's really not one of those movies.

We spent a year at Warner Bros., and I saw emails back and forth, literally, where they said, 'Does he realise we sell Joker pyjamas at Target?' I go, 'Didn't movies come first and pyjamas come second? Are the pyjamas dictating the movies?' Theme park rides. Pyjamas. Slurpee cups. Whatever it is that you are selling off the back of movies, you can't make your decisions based on that," he said.

Martin Scorsese, who was also present on the occasion said: "I remember when Disneyland was built... and one of the aspirations of the studios was to become as important to American culture as Disneyland. And the first studio to really do that was Universal with the (studio) tour. And then you add the blockbuster on top of that - and why not? People go to the movie. Enjoy it. That sort of thing."

"So the sense of a theme park has always been there. It's not bad. We used to love to go to amusement parks. But now in an amusement park, you have the film."