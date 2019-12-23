Happy Holidays 2019!: Google rings in the season with series of Doodles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Internet giant Google is starting the holiday season with a string of Doodles to wish users a “Happy Holidays 2019!”
The chief purpose of this series of Doodles is to ensure that you have a happy holiday this year regardless of which one you are celebrating.
All the holidays be it Hanukkah, Christmas or Kwanzaa are being equally treated by the search engine.
Hanukkah is a Jewish festival while Kwanzaa is a week-long annual celebration held in the United States and other nations of the African diaspora in the Americas to honor African heritage in African-American culture.
“Christmas 2019” Doodle reveals a tree in the process of being decorated.
“Kwanzaa 2019”gives an an animation of a family surrounding a kinara.
According to reports, Google is expected will continue to wish users a “Happy Holidays” for the next few days..
Internet giant Google is starting the holiday season with a string of Doodles to wish users a “Happy Holidays 2019!”
The chief purpose of this series of Doodles is to ensure that you have a happy holiday this year regardless of which one you are celebrating.
All the holidays be it Hanukkah, Christmas or Kwanzaa are being equally treated by the search engine.
Hanukkah is a Jewish festival while Kwanzaa is a week-long annual celebration held in the United States and other nations of the African diaspora in the Americas to honor African heritage in African-American culture.
“Christmas 2019” Doodle reveals a tree in the process of being decorated.
“Kwanzaa 2019”gives an an animation of a family surrounding a kinara.
According to reports, Google is expected will continue to wish users a “Happy Holidays” for the next few days..