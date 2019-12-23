Happy Holidays 2019!: Google rings in the season with series of Doodles

Internet giant Google is starting the holiday season with a string of Doodles to wish users a “Happy Holidays 2019!”

The chief purpose of this series of Doodles is to ensure that you have a happy holiday this year regardless of which one you are celebrating.

All the holidays be it Hanukkah, Christmas or Kwanzaa are being equally treated by the search engine.

Hanukkah is a Jewish festival while Kwanzaa is a week-long annual celebration held in the United States and other nations of the African diaspora in the Americas to honor African heritage in African-American culture.







“Christmas 2019” Doodle reveals a tree in the process of being decorated.

“Kwanzaa 2019”gives an an animation of a family surrounding a kinara.



According to reports, Google is expected will continue to wish users a “Happy Holidays” for the next few days..