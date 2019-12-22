Jay-Z wears whopping $2 million watch on Diddy’s 50th birthday bash

US rapper and songwriter Shawn Corey Carter, professionally named as Jay-Z, was the centre of attention at the star-studded birthday bash of his colleague and friend Sean Combs (Diddy) for wearing an over $2 million wrist watch.



Diddy hosted his 50th birthday bash recently and Jay-Z was in attendance with wife Beyoncé.

Jay-Z and Diddy were photographed together and it was his wrist watch that really caught the attention of the crowd.

The singer was wearing Patek Phillippe Grandmaster Chime 6300G worth whopping $2.2 million. Jay’s timepiece really stole the show.



According to reports, the watch remains the most technically complex timepiece the iconic watchmaker has ever produced. It cost $2.2 million when it was first released in 2016.