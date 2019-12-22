Jay-Z wears whopping $2 million watch on Diddy’s 50th birthday bash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
US rapper and songwriter Shawn Corey Carter, professionally named as Jay-Z, was the centre of attention at the star-studded birthday bash of his colleague and friend Sean Combs (Diddy) for wearing an over $2 million wrist watch.
Diddy hosted his 50th birthday bash recently and Jay-Z was in attendance with wife Beyoncé.
Jay-Z and Diddy were photographed together and it was his wrist watch that really caught the attention of the crowd.
The singer was wearing Patek Phillippe Grandmaster Chime 6300G worth whopping $2.2 million. Jay’s timepiece really stole the show.
According to reports, the watch remains the most technically complex timepiece the iconic watchmaker has ever produced. It cost $2.2 million when it was first released in 2016.
