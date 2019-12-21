Lorena Bernal: Meet 'CSI: Miami' actress and wife of Mikel Arteta

Fans of Mikel Arteta Amatriain, the head coach at Premier League club Arsenal, are often found wondering who is he married to?



Here is all you want to know about the wife the former footballer:

The former footballer is married to Lorena Bernal whom he met in 2002 and tied the knot with in 2010.

The couple has three sons: Gabriel, Daniel and Oliver.

Lorena, also a former Miss World contestant is a famous actress who has thousands of followers on her Instagram.





Born in 1981 in Argentina, she moved to Spain at the very early age and later shifted to America where she started working as a model at the age of seven.

Lorena has also hosted TV shows besides working as an actress in Spain and America.

She won the Miss Spain competition at the age of 17 and went to enter Miss World where she finished in the top ten.

The actor also featured in the 2007 episode of CSI: Miami 'My Nanny' where she played 'Mia'.



