Kumail Nanjiani’s personal trainer reveals what went behind the big buff up

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani has become the talk of town ever since he wooed the world away with his major, jaw-dropping physical transformation for his upcoming Marvel film The Eternals.

And all those who were feeling motivated by the Academy Award-nominated actor have some good news as Kumail’s personal trainer, Grant Roberts has come forth revealing how the actor managed to buff up.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts revealed the entire process and the hard work that went behind Kumail’s transformation.

“Kumail walked through my doors in January, and he was pretty green to the idea of training. He had a concept in his mind, but we introduced him to something more dramatic and even traumatic,” he said.

“There’s no one dimension to success. You’re constantly shocking the system, and that’s how growth and change occurs. The time in the gym is very intense, even if you’re training an hour or an hour and 15 minutes per day. The rest of the time outside the gym is just as important,” he added.

He revealed that Kumail trained for an average of four to five days every week: “We had a significant time period, close to a year,” he said adding that the aim was to get him in shape before he flies off to London for the filming of The Eternals.

“We sent him away in peak physical condition, but he’s had to maintain that. I give him kudos for being able to do that, especially when he was working,” he said.

“I’m so impressed by him. I can only do so much. He’s the one who has to push through, and it’s definitely painful and there are sacrifices. Kumail drank the Kool-Aid and was all in. I'm very proud of him,” he added.

