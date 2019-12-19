Selena Gomez's unfortunate accident on her way to an Ed Sheeran concert

Selena Gomez, recently suffered an embarrassing accident while on her way to an Ed Sheeran concert.

She admitted of "soiling her pants a bit" amid the excitement. The incident happened due to traffic on her way to the concert venue in California.

During a conversation on the Britain's KISS Breakfast radio show, Selena stated, "Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl."

"There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let's say 'down there' in that area. I will say that it was the first time I have maybe soiled my pants a bit," she said.

"I was that excited but I didn't want to leave. So I kind of just went alright I'll put a little sweater in the bottom of me to kind of make it through the concert," she concluded.







