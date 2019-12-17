Harry Styles looks back at his One Direction days: ‘We were fueling a machine’

Harry Styles who is nowhere close to slowing down in the midst of the massive positive response he received for his new album, is looking back at his time in the British boy band One Direction.

Taking a look back at the big chunk of his career that he spent with four other members of the widely-popular musical group, the Lights Up singer in a recent Interview with The Guardian, opened up about how difficult it was to keep up with their busy One Direction life.

The 25-year-old reveled: "We were fueling a machine. Keeping the fire going. Coming out of it, when the band stopped, I realized that the thing I’d been missing because it was all so fast-paced, was human connection.”

Moreover, the Sign of the Time hit maker shedding light on his X Factor experience said: “The craziest part about the whole X Factor thing is that it’s so instant. The day before, you’ve never been on telly. Then suddenly…You don’t think at the time, ‘Oh, maybe I should keep some of my personal stuff back for myself.’ Partly because, if you’re a 16-year-old who does that, you look like a jumped-up little [expletive]. Can you imagine? ‘Sorry, actually, I’d rather not comment…’ You don’t know what to be protective of.”

Styles also remembers having a lot of fun and being well taken care of as the member of the world famous boy band.