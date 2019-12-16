Scarlett Johansson flashes gorgeous engagement ring with Colin Jost: Pictures inside

Scarlett Johansson has made it to the headlines yet again after she stepped outside revealing her gigantic ring post her engagement to the 'love of her life' Colin Jost.

The Black Widow actor, who always manages to steal the limelight, is on a high in her personal life these days, as she took the SNL audience by surprise after unveiling that she now cannot wait to tie the knot.

The actor was all smiles as she headed to the Saturday Night Live after party with fiancé Colin Jost on Saturday.

She made heads turn and stole the show, flashing her gorgeous, gigantic diamond ring on her left hand.

The champagne-coloured diamond ring reportedly costs somewhere between $350,000 and $400,000, and comes in at a whopping 11 carats according to Town & Country.

The uniquely cut ring is abstractly set on a dark copper coloured band, and is widely believed to be a work of famed jewelry designer James de Givenchy.

Fans got to know that Jost popped the question to Johansson in May, after two years of dating. Scarlett even showed off the ring on her Instagram feed, a few months ago.

About the proposal she revealed to Ellen, “It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” she spilled, referencing his popular “Weekend Update” segment. “He’s very charming and thoughtful and romantic.”