Angelina Jolie 'stole' my idea for 'The Eternals', claims ex deaf employee

Leading Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie's former deaf employee has claimed the star stole her idea of a deaf superhero for her upcoming movie The Eternals.



Angelina Jolie and Abbamonte discussed a deaf superhero idea in 2018, according to the emails DailyMailTV claims to have obtained.

Antoinette Abbamonte, 53, who was employed by Jolie to teach her two children American Sign Language between the years 2016 to 2019, further claimed that the star also treated her like a second-class citizen.

She says she wanted to announce to the world that you can't treat deaf people like that.

Abbamonte also works as a film producer and actress. Earlier this year, her legal team had also sent a demand letter to Jolie claiming intellectual property theft.

"It appears that you expressly solicited the idea of the Deaf Superhero from Antoinette and commercialized it together with Marvel Studios and Disney without compensating her," the demand letter says and it adds "Antoinette is also very disappointed and distressed."

Marvel Studios and Disney movie The Eternals is about superheroes, one of which is a deaf superhero. The film will hit the theatres in November 2020.

Angelina Jolie is one of the superheroes of the film.