UEFA chief calls reported world league plan 'far-fetched' and 'insane'

A proposal to create a two-division world soccer league for leading clubs is “far-fetched” and “insane”, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement on Friday.

The Financial Times and New York Times have reported that discussions led by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez have taken place over the possibility of setting up the league featuring the world’s richest clubs split into two divisions.

The FT has reported that CVC Capital Partners and Gianni Infantino, president of soccer’s world governing body FIFA, are among those approached by Perez about a new league.

“I have read about this insane plan. If reports are to be believed, it comes from a single club president (not the owner) and a lone football administrator,” said Ceferin. “It would be hard to think of a more selfish and egotistical scheme.

“It would clearly ruin football around the world; for the players, for the fans and for everyone connected with the game - all for the benefit of a tiny number of people.

“Luckily, there is still too much common sense in the game for this kind of crazy notion to succeed. In fact, it is so far-fetched, I cannot actually believe anyone has dreamed it up.”

Last month, Real chief Perez was chosen as the first president of the newly-formed World Football Club Association following a meeting hosted by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The other founders were AC Milan, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, River Plate, America of Mexico, Guangzhou Evergrande and Congo’s TP Mazembe.

FIFA and Real Madrid could not immediately be reached for comment.