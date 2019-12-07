'Friends' star Ron Leibman passes away

Veteran Hollywood actor Ron Leibman has died at the age of 82, his agent has confirmed.



According to the agent, Ron Leibman passed away from complications of pneumonia.

The Friends star began his acting career in 1950s and won a Tony for his role in Angels in America play.

The actor had also won an Emmy in 1979.

Ron was best remembered for playing Dr. Leonard Green, Rachel Green's bad-tempered dad in the hit sitcom Friends.

He was married twice. His first wife was actress Linda Lavin, to whom he was married from 1969 to 1981.

In 1983, Ron got married to actress Jessica Walter.