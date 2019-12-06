Taylor Swift just released a Christmas-inspired song: WATCH

Celebrated singer Taylor Swift took the Instagram family by storm after releasing a video of her Christmas-inspired music video and fans couldn’t hold their excitement.

In the video, the Bad Blood singer said, "I know this is pretty wild, but I've just written a Christmas song. I feel like it's weird to wait a year to put it out."

Taylor then went to her cats, Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin, to ask whether she should get the song out. With captions “When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway."

The video is a must-watch.

On Friday, Taylor released the song on YouTube, and in six hours, the song has garnered more than 1.3 million views. Made with home videos and clips captured by the singer, the song is surely a treat for fans ahead of Christmas.









