Kulsoom Hazara bags a silver and gold at SAG despite carrying an injury

Karateka Kulsoom Hazara helped Pakistan win a gold medal in the team event’s competition in the South Asian Games (SAG) in Nepal despite carrying an injury.

Kulsoom had picked up the injury in the final of the individual category’s event. The setback prevented her from capturing gold in the category as she settled for second place against an opponent from Nepal.

However, she made up for the loss by helping the side win gold in the team event.

“I lost to my Nepali opponent because of the knock I was carrying,” she said. “In my mind I thought I do not want to lose hope and have to keep on fighting. I took part in the team event despite the injury and then won the gold medal.”

Kulsoom said that it gives her great pleasure when the Pakistani flag gets raised overseas because of something she does.