Brad Pitt cried after Angelina Jolie split and custody battle over kids after two decades

Brad Pitt, one of the most prominent figures in Hollywood has been making headlines ever since his recent magazine interview where he revealed startling details about his personal life.

The 55-year-old Fight Club actor sat down with the Interview magazine where he spoke about his life behind the cameras in great detail, unveiling sides to himself that had remained away from the public eye.

The Ad Astra actor revealed that after he split with his former wife Angelina Jolie and during the course of the custody battle of their children, he had cried for the first time in 20 years.

"I am quite famously a not-crier. Is that a term? I hadn't cried in, like, 20 years. Now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved," he said.

"Moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news. Just moved. I don’t know where it's going, but I think it’s a good sign," he added.

Brad, while still being embroiled within custody battle and divorce settlements with Angelina, had briefly lost contact with his children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne but is back in touch.