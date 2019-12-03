close
Mon Dec 02, 2019
Sports

December 3, 2019

Megan Rapinoe wins women´s Ballon d´Or

Tue, Dec 03, 2019

PARIS: United States World Cup icon Megan Rapinoe won the women´s Ballon d´Or prize at an awards ceremony in Paris on Monday.

Rapinoe, 34, succeeds Norway´s Ada Hegerberg, the inaugural winner of the women´s prize last year, after starring on and off the field as the US retained the World Cup in France in July.

