Megan Rapinoe wins women´s Ballon d´Or

PARIS: United States World Cup icon Megan Rapinoe won the women´s Ballon d´Or prize at an awards ceremony in Paris on Monday.
Rapinoe, 34, succeeds Norway´s Ada Hegerberg, the inaugural winner of the women´s prize last year, after starring on and off the field as the US retained the World Cup in France in July.
