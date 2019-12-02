close
Mon Dec 02, 2019
December 2, 2019

Queen Elizabeth is not dead: royal expert shoots down rumours

Mon, Dec 02, 2019
Queen Elizabeth is not dead: royal expert shoots down rumours. Photo: She Knows

With rumours erupting all over the internet of Queen Elizabeth passing away, a royal expert has come forth shooting down the claims.

Editor-in-chief at the Royal Central, Charlie Proctor responded to the hearsay making rounds of the Queen’s passing saying the buzz is entirely baseless.

“I see we have reached that time of year where I have to dispel rumours of HM’s passing,” he said.

“The Queen is not dead. She is alive & well and is very much looking forward to hosting President Trump and other world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for the NATO reception,” he added.

The rumours seemed to have stemmed from WhatsApp with a leaked group chat speculating that Queen Elizabeth II passed away of a heart attack.

Earlier in January, a similar rumour had erupted but the gossip was dispelled after she was spotted attending church. 

