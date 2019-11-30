Kid Rock ignites controversy by abusing Oprah Winfrey

American musician Kid Rock ignited controversy after a video of his started doing the rounds on social media in which he can be seen making sexually explicit comments about Oprah Winfrey and other TV talk show guests.

TV talk show hosts Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar and Kathie Lee Gifford were subjected to brash insults by the musician in his Nashville bar, reported multiple media outlets.

It's not clear what ignited the recent beef between Rock and Oprah but this is not the first time that the musician has slammed her.

In 2008, he told Britain's The Independent that Oprah “rubs me up the wrong way.”

Stating that he did not believe her, Rock had said that maybe it was due to the fact that he was not "one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word.”

However, in a tweet that carried an swear word, Rock did address the issue. He said that years ago his people had tried to get him to do the Oprah Winfrey show but the talk show host's people were not very receptive.

“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show,” he tweeted. “I said f**k that and her. End of story," he tweeted.

So far Oprah, Joy Behar and Gifford have not responded to the comments made by Rock.