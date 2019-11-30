Pak vs Aus: Warner's historic triple century lands in top 10 individual Test scores

Australian batsman David Warner on Saturday smashed three historical centuries on day two of the second Test in Adelaide which saw the star on the list of top 10 individual Test scores.

The left-handed opener scored an unbeaten 335 off 418 balls laced with 39 boundaries and a six.

His knock comes at number 10 in the list of all-time highest scores in Test cricket.

It is pertinent to mention here that had he been allowed to score six more runs, he would have climbed up three more spots and finished at number seven.

However, Australian captain decided to declare the innings at 589-3, ending a knock that was brilliant but also aided by some sub-par Pakistan effort in the field.

Here is the revised list of top 10 individual scores of all-time in Test cricket:

400* - Brian Lara (WIS), West Indies v England, St John´s, 2004

380 - Matthew Hayden (AUS), Australia v Zimbabwe, Perth, 2003

375 - Brian Lara (WIS), West Indies v England, St John´s, 1994

374 - DPMD Jayawardene (SRI), Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo, 2006

365* - Gary Sobers (WIS), West Indies v Pakistan, Kingston, 1958

364 - Len Hutton (ENG), England v Australia, The Oval, 1938

340 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SRI), Sri Lanka v India, Colombo, 1997

337 - Hanif Mohammad (PAK), Pakistan v West Indies, Bridgetown, 1958

336 - Wally Hammond (ENG), England v New Zealand, Auckland, 1933

335* - David Warner (AUS), Australia v Pakistan, Adelaide, 2019