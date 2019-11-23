Pakistan’s Judoka Hussain Shah hopes to further improve his Olympic ranking

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top Judoka Shah Hussain Shah will look to further improve his Olympic ranking on Sunday when he will contest in -100 kg competition at Osaka Grand Slam Judo.

An official of the Pakistan Judo Federation told geo.tv that Shah is all set for competition in Osaka and will first face Curacao’s De Windt Reginald in first round of -100 group B bout.

“He has already been there on continental quota and his current ranking is 44, the opponent in first round is ranked 183. So, we hope that Shah will sail through easily,” said Masood Ahmed, secretary of Pakistan Judo Federation.

“We are hopeful that Shah Hussain Shah will earn some good points to enter top 30s in the ranking which will improve his chance to have a direct entry to Olympics,” he said.

Shah finished 5th in last month’s Abu Dhabi grand slam which helped him secure his position for Tokyo Olympics on continental quota. However, to keep that position in hand, Shah needs to play tournaments and keep earning points.

He is also scheduled to play in Hong Kong after this tournament.

The PJF federation had earlier written to the ministry and PSB for funds to ensure Shah’s smooth sailing and preparation for the Olympics.

However, they’re still waiting to hear from PSB.

“We have been told that the minister has approved the summary and it is with PSB. The PSB has new DG and she hasn’t been able to follow it up yet. I hope they’ll see this matter as priority,” said PJF official.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s female Judoka Amina Toyoda lost her first bout to USA’s Leilani Akiyama in Osaka grand slam.