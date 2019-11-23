Emad Ali becomes youngest player to reach quarter-finals of World Scrabble Championship

Teenager Emad Ali on Saturday became the youngest and the first Pakistani to reach the quarter-finals of the World Scrabble Championship (WSC).

The teenage scrabble talent had qualified for the quarter-finals after winning 21 out of 35 contests and defeating notable scrabble players such as England’s Brett Smitheram and Australia’s David Elder.

In the semi-final, the 13-year-old will be up against New Zealand’s four-time champion Nigel Richards, who is 39 years older than Emad.

Emad, a few days ago, had also been crowned as the Junior World Scrabble Champion in England. The scrabble prodigy is also the highest-ranked Pakistani international player.