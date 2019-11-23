Emad Ali becomes youngest player to reach quarter-finals of World Scrabble Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Teenager Emad Ali on Saturday became the youngest and the first Pakistani to reach the quarter-finals of the World Scrabble Championship (WSC).
The teenage scrabble talent had qualified for the quarter-finals after winning 21 out of 35 contests and defeating notable scrabble players such as England’s Brett Smitheram and Australia’s David Elder.
In the semi-final, the 13-year-old will be up against New Zealand’s four-time champion Nigel Richards, who is 39 years older than Emad.
Emad, a few days ago, had also been crowned as the Junior World Scrabble Champion in England. The scrabble prodigy is also the highest-ranked Pakistani international player.
