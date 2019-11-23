Sania Mirza supports pink-ball Test as cricket fan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOLKATA: As India play their first-ever day-night cricket Test, the country’s tennis queen, Sania Mirza, has expressed her joy for this historic occasion.
Speaking to an Indian news agency, Mirza said it was amazing to be a part of something as historic as the pink-ball Test as it does make a sense for her as a cricket fan.
The 33-year-old tennis star has been a cricket fan since much before marrying Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik.
She said: "Honestly, as a fan, it does make a little bit of sense. Technically I cannot say. But as a fan, I can see how this can work in the evening with people coming from work and watching.
"And everything at night is better usually. It is more dramatic. I don't know if this will be the future or not, but it is great to have something like this and it is a great option."
Sania was invited by Sourav Ganguly, the new chairperson of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, to watch the country's maiden day-night Test at the historic at Eden Gardens.
"Sourav invited us personally as there is also a felicitation. It is great to be a part of something historic.
"I know Sourav for quite a long time and there was no question of saying no," she said.
