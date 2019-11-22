close
Fri Nov 22, 2019
Sports

Sohail Imran
November 22, 2019

PCB names Naseem Shah in U-19 World Cup 2020 training camp

Sports

Sohail Imran
Fri, Nov 22, 2019
The 16-year-old is taking the cricketing world by storm. Photo: AFP

Fast bowler Naseem Shah was the notable name when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced a list of 28 Under-19 players for a high performance training camp, with a view to prepare players for next year’s U-19 World Cup.

Naseem, who is currently a part of the national team facing Australia in the first Test in Brisbane, qualifies for the 19-and-below age group as he is only 16.

The PCB’s inclusion of Naseem in the training camp means that it sees a future for him in the U-19 setup as well as the highest level.

The camp, to be held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, will begin from Monday and last six weeks.

The players who are currently away with other teams can rejoin after fulfilling their commitments.

The 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup will be played between January 17 and February 9 in South Africa. 

