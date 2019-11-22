Kate Middleton pulls out of a royal event at last minute, surprises many

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton pulled out a royal event — Tusk Conservation Awards gala — at the last minute in a surprise on Thursday night, according to reports.



It was a surprise for many as Kate Middleton along with Prince William had attended the tea party earlier in the day at Kensington Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge skipped the event due to an undisclosed matter relating to children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate’s decision to not attend the event was due to her children, revealed Palace sources according to People magazine.

However, Prince William was present at the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Empire Cinema in Leicester Square this evening, the source added.

Prince William has been the Patron of Tusk since 2005.