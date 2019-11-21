Emilia Clarke reveals she was pushed to do nude scenes after 'Game of Thrones'

Emilia Clarke sat with Dax Shepard for the Armchair Expert podcast and revealed the kind of pressures she had to go through while she filmed for Game of Thrones uncensored scenes.

After becoming more of a seasoned actor, Emilia revealed that she became a lot sterner with her boundaries and began to quickly shut down any producers who did not respect her boundaries.

She went onto say, “I’m a lot savvier with what I’m comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing."

The star went onto reiterate previous situations where she felt pressured to provide the audience what they demanded, she revealed, “I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans."

Reminiscing her Game of Thrones days, the star stated that she felt ‘terrified’ filming those kinds of racy scenes and revealed that she had a mentor in Jason Momoa during season 1.

She said, “It’s only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways. Because Jason had experience, he had done a bunch of stuff before coming on to this, he was like, ‘Sweetie, this is how it’s meant to be and this is how it’s not meant to be, and I’m going to make sure that’s the way it goes.'”



Complementing her mentor, she said that he made sure the actress always had a robe nearby whenever she filmed such scenes, stating, “He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being. He took care of me, he really did. In an environment where I didn’t know I needed to be taken care of.”

When Emilia first began filming for the show and received the script. She was a lot more flexible with requirements but she did not know just how many racy scenes the producers expected of her, she said, “I’d come fresh from drama school, and I was like, ‘Approach this as a job.’ If it’s in the script then it’s clearly needed, this is what this is and I’m gonna make sense of it.”

She explained how lost she felt, saying, “I’m floating through this first season and I have no idea what I’m doing, I have no idea what any of this is. I’ve never been on a film set like this before, I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do and I don’t know what’s expected of me.”

Later with the guidance of Momoa she understood her comfort was important and began to push back in certain areas. Demanding less racy scenes after season 1.

