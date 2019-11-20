Arshad Khan suspended for one match

Balochistan head coach Arshad Khan has been suspended for one match for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

As such, he will now have his side’s ninth round match in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against Northern, which will start at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on 25 November.

Arshad was found guilty of committing a level 2 offence under Article 2.21, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute.

The incident happened before the start of the afternoon session on Monday, 18 November, when Arshad Khan approached the umpires at the boundary rope and passed remarks which were deemed inappropriate by the two on-field umpires, Farooq Ali Khan and brought the game into disrepute.

Arshad was charged on the second day of the match on Tuesday to which the Balochistan coach pleaded not guilty. A hearing hence took place on Tuesday after the day’s play, which was attended by the on-field umpires and Balochistan coach along with the manager.

The suspension means that Arshad will not be allowed to enter the dressing room or the field of play. Balochistan has an option of carrying his replacement for their next match.