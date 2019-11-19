close
Tue Nov 19, 2019
Sports

* Correspondent
November 19, 2019

England's Army Women to play against local hockey teams

Sports

* Correspondent
Tue, Nov 19, 2019
Photo: Reporter

England's women hockey team Army on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan for a six-day tour, arranged by Pakistan Army Sports Directorate, in which they will play against several local and national teams.

The guests had a practice session in Rawalpindi’s Army Hockey Stadium today. The team is scheduled to play against Pakistan's women teams Army, WAPDA, Railway as well as the national team.

The British team will play against WAPDA, Railway and National Women’s Hockey team on November 21,22 and 23 respectively.

