Rupert Grint recalls spark between Emma Watson, Tom Felton on Harry Potter sets

Emma Watson and Tom Felton became hot news after Rupert Grint revealed that there was a kindled spark between the co-stars back in the day.



During conversations with British Vogue, Emma Watson was quoted as saying, "It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered,"

Tom Felton seemed to share her views, during conversations with the DailyMail the Harry Potter wizard chimed in, "I’m in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered."

However, it seems that the rumor mill is being wound in full force by Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint who revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the wizarding duo definitely felt some spark on set.

He stated, "There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark. But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance." However, he made sure to add, "I didn't have any sparks. I was spark-free."

This information could have a potentially high probability of truth attached to it as Emma herself admitted to harboring a major crush towards her co-star during the age of ten to twelve. She is quoted as saying, “Yes.. sort of like, between age 10 to 12, I had a really terrible crush on him.”



