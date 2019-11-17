close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
Sports

AFP
November 17, 2019

Gurbaz´s half century helps Afghanistan post 156-8 in third T20

Sports

AFP
Sun, Nov 17, 2019
Afghanistan´s bastman Asghar Afghan plays a shot during the third T20 international. Photo: AFP 

Teenage opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit an attacking half-century to guide Afghanistan to 156 for eight in the third and deciding Twenty20 international against West Indies on Sunday.

Afghanistan relied on Gurbaz´s 52-ball 79 to put up a competitive total after electing to bat first in their bid to clinch the series tied at 1-1 in Lucknow.

Read more: Afghanistan post 249-7 against West Indies in third ODI

The 17-year-old Gurbaz, a wicketkeeper-batsman, completed his second T20 fifty and put on a crucial 50-run stand for the fourth wicket with former captain Asghar Afghan, who made 24.

Paceman Sheldon Cottrell took two early wickets to reduce the Afghans to 12-2 before Gurbaz counter-attacked and surpassed his previous T20 best of 61.

He smashed six fours and five sixes before falling to West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard.

Kesrick Williams struck twice with his medium-pace in the 19th over as Afghanistan lost four wickets in the last 30 deliveries while scoring 50 runs.

