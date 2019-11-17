PM Imran discusses cricket with close friends

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spent his holiday on Sunday discussing cricket with close friends, sources told Geo News.

The prime minister has taken a two-day break from his official duties and party engagements to spend time with family and close friends.

Sources told Geo News that the prime minister discussed Pakistan cricket team's first-class structure.

"The new domestic structure will promote new talent in the cricket team," he was quoted as saying. "Until our domestic structure becomes ideal, it will not be possible to uplift our cricket."

Sources claimed that Prime Minister Imran praised both Sarfaraz Ahmed and Misbah ul Haq.

"Misbah has the capability to coach players and select as well," he was quoted as saying. "Sarfaraz is a good cricketer, he should perform in domestic cricket and make a comeback into the team," he added.

The official and party schedule of the prime minister for Saturday and Sunday was cancelled as he did not preside over or hold meetings with anyone for two days in Banigala. Generally, party meetings and other meetings take place at the prime minister's residence in Banigala.