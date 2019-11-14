Inside Meera Jee’s vacation in Maldives

Veteran Pakistani actor Meera Jee is currently relishing in holiday bliss as she enjoys in the exotic island of Maldives.

The Baaji actress took to Instagram to give a sneak peek inside her time in Maldives.

Read Also: Ayeza khan, Danish Taimor serve major couple goals with latest shoot on son Rayyan's birthday

“I am here in Maldives at the Paradise Island Resort, see,” she can be seen saying as she gestures towards the serene waters of the Indian Ocean.

“Lots of fun, beautiful weather and I am having so much fun,” Meera added ending the video.







