Thu Nov 14, 2019
Sports

AFP
November 14, 2019

Australia name Test squad for Pakistan series

Sports

AFP
Thu, Nov 14, 2019

SYDNEY: Australia's 14-man squad announced Thursday to play Pakistan in two Tests, starting in Brisbane next week followed by Adelaide.

Tim Paine (capt), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner

