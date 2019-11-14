Turkey's Erdogan calls Macron's NATO comments 'unacceptable'

WASHINGTON: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed as "unacceptable" recent remarks on NATO by French leader Emmanuel Macron, who claimed the alliance was experiencing "brain death."



Hosting his counterpart in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump said Erdogan was "very disappointed in the statement made by France" regarding NATO.

"Unacceptable," added the Turkish leader, speaking through an interpreter.

In an interview earlier this month, the French president decried a lack of coordination between Europe and the United States and lamented recent unilateral action in Syria by Turkey, a NATO member.