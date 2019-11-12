Pacer Imran hopeful of troubling Australians in upcoming Test series

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fast bowler Imran Khan senior is hopeful of troubling Australian batsmen in the upcoming Test series after making a comeback with a five-fer in the tour match against Australia A in Perth.

Khan got five wickets from 12 overs, conceding 32 runs which helped Pakistan bowl Australia A out for 122.

The 33 year old bowler, who last played a Test for Pakistan in 2017, is now hopeful of keeping the momentum and repeat the show in two-match Test series against the hosts.

“I am happy with five-wicket haul in tour match, it gives me confidence on my comeback and I will try my best to keep the momentum going in Test matches as well,” Imran said.

“I worked really hard on my bowling and fitness while I was away from the team. We came here few days earlier which helped me acclimatized with the conditions here,” the fast bowler added.

Imran revealed that he has worked hard to improve his bowling, specially bowling in red-ball cricket, during the domestic tournaments and results will be seen in the Test matches.

He said that ahead of today’s spell, he was advised by Waqar Younis to keep on line and avoid giving runs.

“Waqar Younis advised me today to not to leak runs and keep line and length in control. That’s what I did, I bowled on off-stump to exploit their weaknesses and it helped me get caught behind and LBW wickets,” he said.

“My plan was to bowl maximum dot balls and exploit weaknesses of opponents and I did that which helped me get a five-fer,” Imran added.

The fast bowler said that playing in Australia was never easy but a week-long pre-series camp in Australia has helped the team prepare for important Test series.